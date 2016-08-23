Advice on door-to-door salespeople

Neighbourhood Watch is offering advice to residents approached by door-to-door pedlars at their homes.

Occasionally the tactics used by these doorstep sellers can leave residents feeling intimidated or pressured, and the elderly and vulnerable are most at risk.

If you are concerned about something in your area, ring the police on 101. In an emergency dial 999.

