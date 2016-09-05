A trip to the seaside, thanks to care company and charity

A group of pensioners enjoyed a day at the seaside, thanks to the Bring Joy Foundation and a local care company.

Home Instead Senior Care, which looks after clients in Hemel Hempstead and the Chilterns, took a trip to Southend-on-Sea with a group of elderly people who attend the local Coffee Mates group.

The trip was funded by the Bring Joy Foundation, a charity which was created to help organisations across the UK bring the joy and fun back into ageing by funding events and activities or rekindling favourite pastimes.

As part of the trip, the group enjoyed a long lunch by the seaside, a walk along the beachfront and a spot of afternoon tea, where they also took shelter from the rainy conditions.

Jeremy Lane, owner of Home Instead in Hemel Hempstead, said, “I am delighted that everyone had such a great time on the trip to the seaside, despite the rainy weather.

“We are proud to be able to work with groups like Coffee Mates to ensure the elderly in the local community are enjoying life to its fullest.”