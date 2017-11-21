Missing Hertfordshire man is found

Missing man Nigel Hall has been found.
Mr Hall was found on Monday evening at around 6.30pm in Croxley Green.
He was taken to hospital.
Herts Police have thanked the public for their help in looking for him.
Missing man Nigel Hall has been found.
Mr Hall was found on Monday evening at around 6.30pm in Croxley Green.
He was taken to hospital.
Herts Police have thanked the public for their help in looking for him.
Almost Done!
Registering with Hemel Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.