Missing duo from Hertfordshire found deceased

The bodies have been found of a young man and woman who were reported missing last week.

Charlie Eccleston, 19,and Zaiga Gravenieks, 20, were reported missing on Thursday, November 2. They were sadly found deceased on Sunday (November 5).

Both of them had links to London Colney, St Albans and Borehamwood.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers from Herts Police.

They wish to extend their thanks to everyone that searched for Charlie and Zaiga and shared appeals for information on social media.

The families now ask that they have the privacy to mourn the loss of Charlie and Zaiga.