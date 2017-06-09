Mike Penning re-elected as MP for Hemel Hempstead

Mike Penning has been re-elected as the Conservative MP for Hemel Hempstead.

Mr Penning increased his share of the vote to 55 per cent, but saw his majority reduced after a strong surge from Labour candidate Sally Symington.

The Tory candidate, who has been MP for Hemel Hempstead since 2005, won more than 28,000 votes.

Here are the results in full.

Mike Penning (Conservative): 28,735

Mandi Tattershall (Labour): 19,290

Sally Symington (Liberal Democrat): 3,233

Sherief Hassan (Green Party): 1,024

But Mr Penning’s majority has decreased to just under 10,000, after 70 per cent of the electorate turned out to vote.

He said: “I’m thrilled, it’s been a very good night for us. I have increased my share of the vote although my majority is slightly down.

“No matter how good you are as a local MP the national effect will always have a swing.

“I’m grateful to the people of Hemel Hempstead for them placing their faith in me for another five years. I’m now going to have a little drink.”