Meet your local police and firemen

Hemel Police Station will host a emergency services day will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 11am-3pm.

Police will be available to discuss issues like anti-social behaviour and crime prevention advice, fire officers will offer free home safety checks, and representatives from the ambulance service will also be in attendance.

Volunteer Police Cadets will on hand to talk about the work they do in the communitym and members of the special constabulary will be explaining more about the role and encouraging people to join.

Neighbourhood Watch representatives will be signing new members up to the OWL (Online Watch Link) messaging service, which enables people to receive crime alerts and advice specific to their local area.

Visitors can also take advantage of free property marking and tool engraving services to keep their belongings more secure.

Younger visitors can look around police vehicles, have a go at using police radios and dress up in items of uniform.

Chief Inspector Doug Black said: “Events such as this are a great way to work alongside our partners and engage with members of the local community of all ages. We hope to see as many people as possible there on the day.”