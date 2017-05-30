Meet the authors at Hemel Hempstead Library

Hemel Hempstead Library is hosting a Self-Published Author event from noon to 4pm tomorrow, Wednesday.

About 10 authors who publish their own books are attending, giving visitors the opportunity to come along and talk to them about their books, ask questions and perhaps buy a copy or two.

Learn about the ideas behind the books and what makes the authors tick.

It’s also a great opportunity for self-published authors looking for an opportunity to promote their books.

The event is being run by Hertfordshire Libraries, who are planning more such days across the county in the future.

Participating authors receive hints and tips on promotion, free wi-fi access and publicity for the event.

To find out who will be there on the day, contact Hemel Hempstead Library on 0300 123 4049.

Authors interested in attending a future event should contact libraries. information@hertfordshire.gov.uk