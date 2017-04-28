Medieval fruit machine is fruitfully good fun

Boaters at Cow Roast Lock celebrated St George’s Day with a feast of fish and chips supplied by Jamie’s of Tring, an auction of boaty items, a raffle and a ‘Medieval Fruit Machine’.

The 30 boaters and friends, all sporting red roses supplied by Akash Restaurant, in Berkhamsted, raised £500 for the Hospice of St Francis.

The Medieval Fruit Machine involves Joseph, right who holds a handle and a bell, and three others who each produce a piece of fruit from a bag concealed beneath their tabards.

Two fruits the same wins the customer their money back. Three the same wins £5.