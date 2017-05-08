Mayor impressed by riding school visit

Mayor of Dacorum Bob McLean and his wife visited Gaddesden Place Riding for the Disabled (RDA) and saw the new floor in the indoor riding school, sponsored by Consort Medical, whose head office is in Hemel Hempstead.

The company’s donation, given via its employee-nominated Charity of the Year policy, has allowed the RDA to undertake major renovations including replacing the old rubber floor with a silica sand and synthetic fibre surface.

This will make the indoor school a much brighter and a more pleasant environment.

Mr McLean said: “It was an absolute delight to be able to visit the riding school.

“The commitment of the staff and volunteers to ensure that the children enjoyed their time at the centre was obvious and was reflected in the faces of the children as they rode both around the arena and out on to the playing field.

“Clearly the new arena flooring has been an immense improvement.

“The riding school is one of the most impressive of the many organisations that the Mayoress and I have visited throughout our year in office.”