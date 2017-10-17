Marlowes Shopping Centre’s £13m redevelopment approved by council

A £13million scheme to redevelop The Marlowes Shopping Centre in Hemel Hempstead was formally approved by Dacorum Borough Council on Friday.

The Gazette revealed earlier this year that owners Capital & Regional had submitted plans for a nine-screen cinema, a wide range of new restaurants and shops, and a renovated interior.

An artist's impression of how a redeveloped The Marlowes would look

The North Mall entrance will also be remodelled, serving as the primary arrival point for the new leisure hub.

A new cinema would make it the second multiplex venue in Hemel Hempstead, while a refurbished North Court, where the new restaurants will be located, would be a "lively community space, with vibrant colours and relaxed seating areas."

Capital & Regional says the scheme was given the green light on Friday (October 13) under the council's delegated powers.

Gareth Holland, retail asset manager at Capital & Regional, said: "We are delighted that Dacorum Borough Council has approved our proposals for The Marlowes.

"These plans underline our strong vote of confidence in Hemel Hempstead and we are very excited to get started on our programme of investment and improvement here. We want The Marlowes to support the renewal of Hemel and this decision brings that vision another step closer.”

Capital & Regional purchased the shopping centre in 2016, and has invested £18.3 million to consolidate its ownership in the town centre, in addition to the £13 million to deliver the new proposals.

The plans, which have been designed by town planning practice tp bennett, will provide "more choice and enhanced facilities" for the local community, and would help "drive further investment into the town, while strengthening Hemel’s day and evening economy."