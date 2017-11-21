Man charged in connection with robbery at Tesco in Hemel Hempstead

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery which occurred at a Tesco in Hemel Hempstead on October 7.

The incident occurred at around 10.24pm in the Tesco Express store in Stoneycroft.

It is alleged a man entered the store, showed the member of staff a knife and demanded money before leaving with a small amount of cash.

David Barrell, who is 29 years old and from Rowcroft, Hemel Hempstead was arrested on November 14 and charged with robbery.

He appeared at Hatfield Remand Court on November 15 and was remanded into custody. He is next due to appear at Luton Crown on December 18