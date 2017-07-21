Man arrested on suspicion of kidnap after woman falls from car outside Aldi in Hemel Hempstead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a woman fell from a car outside a supermarket.

Police were called at 7.37pm last night (Thursday, July 20) to the incident outside Aldi on Redbourn Road in Grovehill.

A vehicle, described as a silver Vauxhall Astra, was seen to leave the scene after the incident and travelled towards the direction of Queensway.

The incident involved a woman in her 30s who was taken to hospital with an injury to her knee. She remains in hospital at this time and appropriate safeguarding has been put in place.

A man in his 30s was this morning arrested on suspicion of kidnap and is currently in police custody.

Officers are working to establish the circumstances around the incident and enquiries are continuing.