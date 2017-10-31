Man arrested in connection with series of commercial burglaries

A man who was wanted by police in connection with a series of burglaries has been arrested.

James Flannery, aged 22 and of The Harebreaks, Watford, was wanted in connection with a series of commercial burglaries that took place in Watford, Rickmansworth, Bushey and Hemel Hempstead since the beginning of June.

Kane McGee is still wanted by cops

He was arrested in Watford yesterday (October 30) and was charged with charged with conspiracy to burgle commercial premises in Hertfordshire and Essex. He was due to appear at Hatfield Remand Court today (October 31).

A second man, Kane McGee, aged 26 and of Croxley View, Watford (pictured), remains wanted. He is wanted in connection with a commercial burglary that took place in Watford on June 15.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.