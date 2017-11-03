Major house-building plans for Dacorum: Residents say Kings Langley “risks being merged with Hemel and Apsley”

Kings Langley could swell by an extra 1,000 homes under the plans being considered by council bosses – but that is only one worry residents have.

The public consultation which begins today could lead to 950 of those homes being on green belt land.

Gary Ansell, chairman of the Kings Langley & District Residents Association, said: “What’s striking is the sheer volume of houses they’re looking at building – and all four sites are on green belt land.

“There’s no guarantees about infrastructure or how the area will cope – that means schools, roads, doctors’ surgeries and so on.

“All we know is that it would mean a hell of a lot of new houses.”

Mr Ansell, who has lived in Kings Langley for 24 years, added: “This is something that affects everybody in Kings Langley.

“Please make yourself aware of the proposals, and take part in the consultation.

“We need to make sure our voice is heard by the council.”

> Kings Langley Parish Council are holding an extraordinary parish meeting to be held on Tuesday, November 14 at Kings Langley Secondary School from 7.30pm.