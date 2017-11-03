Major house-building plans for Dacorum: Public consultation begins

Dacorum Borough Council has begun its public consultation on its new Local Plan.

There are three options, which would mean building between 13,890 and 25,300 new homes in Dacorum.

Residents can have their say online and can learn more by attending one of a range of public events.

These take place at:

*Kings Langley Cricket Club, on Monday, November 13;

* Pendley Manor, Tring, on Tuesday, November 14;

* Berkhamsted Civic Centre, on Friday, November 17;

*The Forum, Hemel Hempstead, on Monday, November 20;

* Markyate Village Hall, on Wednesday, November 22; and

* Bovingdon Memorial Hall, on Friday, November 24.

All events take place from 2-9pm.

The consultation closes at midnight on Wednesday December 13.

To examine the various council documents on the scheme visit www.dacorum.gov.uk/home/planning-development/planning-strategic-planning/new-single-local-plan

And read our in-detail analysis of the documents in next week’s Gazette.