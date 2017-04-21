Learn about opportunities as a caregiver

Home Instead Senior Care in Hemel Hempstead and Chilterns is hosting a Caregiver Open Day on Friday.

The company, which provides care in people’s own homes, is inviting local people to drop in at the Grove Hill Community Centre between noon and 4pm and find out more about employment opportunities.

The event will be an opportunity to talk to existing caregivers about their daily routines and experiences and meet the friendly and supportive caring team.

Recruitment manager at Home Instead Senior Care, Rob Piper, said: “All of our fantastic caregivers come from a variety of different backgrounds but the one thing they have in common is that they all have a real passion for helping others and caring for people in our local community.

“If you are a caring and compassionate person and would like to find out more, then come along to our open day.

“We have variable positions available from full time to part time, evenings, weekends, and early mornings, and full training is provided.

“We are planning on hosting more recruitment events throughout the year, so make sure to get in touch if you would like to attend one of our recruitment days.”

Home Instead Senior Care specialises in providing older people with a tailor-made service to suit their needs.

Services include companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, personal care and supporting people living with dementia, to help them to remain living independently in their own homes.

For more information call the Hemel Hempstead office on 01442 233599 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/hemelhempstead