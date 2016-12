Selected stores at Hemel’s Riverside Shopping Centre have extended their opening hours in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Next, Toys ‘R’ Us, H&M and Debenhams are among the shops which will open until 8pm on selected nights ahead of the festive weekend.

The majority of stores will also open until 6pm on Boxing Day, with Next kicking off the sales from 5am for visitors looking to get stuck into the bargains early on.