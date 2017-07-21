Kings Langley goes arts and crafts mad

Have your say

Kings Langley Arts and Crafts are taking over the High Street this summer, with an outdoor art gallery.

The newly installed community project Art in the High Street provides a splash of colour from local children, schools and community groups.

A gallery of dramatic black and white images has been painted by members of the Tuesday Arts and Crafts and Monday Mixed Art Painting groups.

A Yarnbombing Extravaganza will be on display until August 5, after members of the Needles groups blitzed the high street with knitted and crocheted decorations.

On Saturday July 29, Kings Langley Arts and Crafts will be holding its first Summer Exhibition and sale of members’ work at the Community Centre, The Nap, from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free and there will be a jewellery making demonstration, craft stalls, children’s activity table, raffle and refreshments.

Kings Langley Arts and Crafts, sponsored by B&M Care Homes, promotes and supports creative pursuits in Kings Langley.