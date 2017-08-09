Kings Langley Fire Station receive a special woollen gift

Firefighters in Kings Langley were gifted a woolly fire engine by Kings Langley Arts and Crafts.

George Tucker, an on-call firefighter, attended the arts and crafts open day after a series of knitted items were left around the area to promote the event.

Kings Langley Fire Station receive a wooly gift. In the pic: Barry and Matt

He mentioned that the fire station had been left out from the various “yarn bombings” and was gifted a knitted fire engine for the team at their next event.

George said: “It was a lovely surprise to receive the knitted fire engine and we’ll be proudly displaying it in the station.

“As on-call firefighters, we love meeting with our local community. We’re always happy to talk to people in the local area about fire safety – just get in touch with your local fire station.”

He gave some fire safety advice to other members at the arts and craft group event as well as setting up home visits for residents who were unsure if their smoke alarms were working.

George also works as a parish council warden but serves as a firefighter part-time.

Herts Fire and Rescue are currently searching for on-call firefighters and more information can be found at https://www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/services/fire-and-rescue