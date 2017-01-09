Kind five-year-old donates 15in of her hair

A Hemel Hempstead girl celebrated her fifth birthday by having her long hair cut off for charity.

Kind Tejasvi Kara decided to donate her hair to The Little Princess Trust, to be made into a wig for a sick child, after making friends at school with a girl who had lost her hair due to cancer treatment.

Tej before her haircut

Tej’s mum, Rasika, said: “She came home one day about a year ago and told us that she had a friend and she wanted to give her hair away. We were overwhelmed with the generosity and kindness of a chid who had only just turned four years old.”

Rasika and dad, Hari, set up a JustGiving page and family and friends donated over £2,160 for The Little Princess Trust.

On December 22, the family travelled to SnipKidz, in Willesden, to have more than 15in cut off Tej’s hair.

Rasika said: “It was an emotional moment for both parents and Tej as she was very fond of her hair.

“However, she did not flinch once at the time of cutting and was happy to be helping another child who was less fortunate than her.”