Katie’s Jumping Fleas get shoppers hopping

Katie’s Jumping Fleas had people dancing in the street when they played to support a street collection in Berkhamsted.

The collection, on Saturday April 15, raised over £1,600 for Myeloma UK.

Organiser Peter King said: “This is absolutely brilliant and exceeded my expectations by a significant amount. We also distributed over 1,000 of our leaflets.”

Peter thanked the collectors and all who helped organise the event, as well as The Jumping Fleas and BURP for their live music. Picture submitted by Anne Webber.