Join a walk for World Mental Health Day

To mark World Mental Health Day next month, Mind in Mid Herts is holding a fundraising two-mile Walk for Wellbeing on Sunday October 8

Research shows that one in four of us will experience a mental health problem each year, but only half are receiving treatment.

The walk takes place at Highfield Park, St Albans, setting off at noon from behind Charters Health Club.

To register for £6, email fundraising@mindinmidherts.org.uk

Mind in Mid Herts spokesman Adele Hemmings said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate World Mental Health Day.”