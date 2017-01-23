Jewellery stolen from home of 'vulnerable' pensioner in Potten End

A large amount of 'sentimental' jewellery has been stolen from the home of an 'elderly and vulnerable' resident in Potten End.

Officers from Hertfordshire Police are now investigating the theft, which happened between November 1 last year and January 5 this year.

The address of the property has not been disclosed to protect the resident, but cops hope that anyone who may have been offered anything similar to the items stolen could potentially help their investigation.

PC David Purvis, who is investigating the crime, said: “This jewellery is of significant sentimental value to the victim, who is a lady aged in her 70s.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have been offered any of this jewellery for sale or thinks they know who is responsible for this theft to get in touch by calling Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D2/17/32.

“If you’d prefer to provide information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The following items were stolen:

A black material jewellery roll containing assorted rings and two gold bracelets.

Gold ring with emerald, diamond, sapphire and ruby stones.

Gold ring with three diamonds and an emerald.

An emerald and diamond cluster gold ring.

Sapphire and diamond Victorian ring.

A ruby and pearl circular gold broach.

An aquamarine stone set in a platinum pin broach.

Long gold chain with oval gold locket containing pictures of children.

A round gold locket on a chain containing pictures of children.

Victorian gold bracelet with each link set with turquoise stones.

Gold ring set with four large turquoise stones.

Gold chain with a heart shaped locket set with turquoise stones.

A large ivory bangle and large bead necklace.

Solitaire diamond ring.

Blue sapphire and diamond cluster ring