It’s a slippery slope for Mayor at new play park

The Mayor and Mayoress of Dacorum showed they were good sports at the opening of DJ’s Play Park, where they joined Holby City actor Rosie Marcel to test out the slide.

DJ’s, in Jarman Square, is one of the largest soft play centres in the country, with go karts and laser parties, and is owned by Hertfordshire parents Helen and Mark Whittington, following the success of their St Albans play centre, Jungle Adventure.

The Mayor and Mayoress of Dacorum at DJ's Play Park

Helen thanked Rebecca Oblein, from Dacorum Borough Council, for her help in securing the former Aquasplash location for the venture.