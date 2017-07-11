Is this the Hemel’s Hollywood life? Or is it just fantasy?

A hotly-awaited film about the life of rock legends Queen is being filmed in Bovingdon later this year.

Last week the Gazette exclusively revealed that Fox Productions had applied to spend three months filming at Bovingdon Airfield.

And we can now announce that the production will be Bohemian Rhapsody, which tells the story of the years leading up to Queen’s legendary appearance at the Live Aid concert in 1985.

X-Men director Bryan Singer is expected to take the helm, whilst Rami Malek from Mr Robot will play lead singer Freddie Mercury.

The film has been in development for at least nine years. with Sacha Baron Cohen (aka Ali G and Borat) formerly attached to the lead role.

Queen’s guitarst and drummer Brian May and Roger Taylor are known to be involved in the project.

Production will run from July 17 to October 20, with filming and rehearsals throughout September.

Residents have been told that increased traffic will see up to 800 cars and shuttle buses per day visit the site during the shoot.