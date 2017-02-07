Invictus games star Luke Delahunty inspires school pupils in Hemel Hempstead

A disabled athlete who was paralysed in a motorbike accident has inspired school pupils never to give up on their dreams.

Luke Delahunty, who was a British star at the Invictus Games in Florida last year, paid a visit to Yewtree Primary School on Friday morning.

Luke, from Aylesbury, was medically discharged from the RAF after being confined to a wheelchair following the motor accident.

He spoke to the pupils about his challenges in life, being in a wheelchair and how he has never given up on his sporting career.

He competed in the indoor rowing and also took on a bike time trial in the games in Orlando last year, which were organised by Prince Harry.

Luke helped pupils to take part in a fitness circuit, and proved a big motivation for the children.

Dan Roe, the school’s head of PE, told the Gazette: “Luke was truly inspiring for our pupils and his motivation and determination has been passed onto everybody.

“The pupils had a fantastic day working with him.”