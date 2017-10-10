Indian jewellery stolen from Hemel Hempstead home

Officers investigating a burglary in Hemel Hempstead are releasing photos of stolen jewellery in a bid to trace it.

Between 8am and 11pm on Saturday, September 23, offenders gained entry to a property in St Agnells Lane (near the junction with Washington Avenue) by smashing a rear patio door and window.

Burglars broke into the home at St Agnells Lane

The following items were taken: an Indian gold chain, an Indian gold necklace and earrings set, an Indian gold and silver thin chain, an Indian gold and blackbeads mangalsutra chain, a Diesel DZ1206 watch and a quantity of cash

Detective Constable Peter Spiers, who is investigating, said: “I am appealing for anybody who saw anything suspicious between the times of the burglary to get in touch. Similarly, if you believe that you may have been offered one of these items for sale, please get in contact with me.

"You may have vital information that could help us trace these thieves and possibly reunite the victims with their jewellery which is of great sentimental value to them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Peter Spiers via the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/17/7615 or report information online at www.contacthertspolice.uk/Report/Crime.

Alternatively, contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.