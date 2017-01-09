Inclusive drama classes launch

Children and young people with disabilities have the chance to sign up for inclusive theatre classes, which are launching in Hemel.

Herts Inclusive Theatre (HIT) is a charity offering children, young people and adults, many of whom have learning and physical disabilities, the chance to take part in drama, dance and music in an inclusive and safe environment.

On stage with HIT

The charity is launching its drama classes at the Old Town Hall, Hemel, thanks to funding from Children In Need, and the launch party is on Saturday January 14.

A spokesman said: “Our aim is to provide a stage for everyone, regardless of their skills or abilities.

“To achieve this, we offer a vibrant programme of theatre activities, creative projects and exciting performance opportunities and our weekly drama workshops are designed to engage, stimulate and spark the imagination.”

The launch party offers a taster of life in a year with HIT, offering drama games, face painting, storytelling performances and arts and crafts.

The party is free to attend, and there are two sessions – Children’s Theatre (ages five to 12) 9.30am 10.45am and Youth Theatre (age 12-plus) 11am to 12.30pm. To book places, email admin@hit-theatre.org.uk or call01923 216951 during office hours.

The groups will run every Saturday during term time, with the opportunity to perform in seasonal events throughout the year.

For more information, see www.hit-theatre.org.uk