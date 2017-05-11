Husband of tragic Nikki Cross now helping distressed families

The widower of tragic Nikki Cross is using his own horror story to help out families who have suffered a similar fate.

Daniel Cross tragically lost his wife Nikki after she was stabbed in their Grovehill home in September 2015.

Rio Ferdinand, James Corden and Niall Horan have all urged residents to end the memorial day

Since then he has raised their two children, and the family have held a series of events to raise money for a variety of charities through the Nikki’s Wishes group.

The latest event is a memorial football match – the Nikki Cross Memorial Cup – which is being held at 11am at Hemel Hempstead Town FC this Saturday.

The group’s fundraising efforts are keeping Daniel occupied, and from May he will be a volunteer for a peer support program by the Homicide Victim Support Service.

Daniel said: “I will be assigned to families who have been affected by a homicide in their family to give them a sympathetic ear and offer advice and understanding based on what happened to us.”

Nikki tragically died after being attacked in her own home

No doubt he will be telling other families about the “incredible support” he has received – including at last year’s memorial match.

He said: “As a family, we continue to rebuild our lives ensuring that Nikki remains a big part of it however we can.

“The support we received last year from the fun day was astounding and the effect it had on us cannot be underestimated.

“Knowing you have the support of the people around you and thousands of others locally is a lovely feeling and gives you motivation and strength to keep plugging away towards a new normal.”

The Fun Day on Saturday has been backed by a host of celebrities, including One Direction band member Niall Horan, TV star James Corden, former England and Manchester United footballer Rio Ferdinand, and current England manager Gareth Southgate.

Nearly 1,000 tickets have already been sold, with gates opening for the event at 11am - and the memorial match starting at 12.30pm and featuring a plethora of talent from the professional reaches of the game.

Names confirmed to play already include former Premier League players Dougie Freedman and Clarke Carlisle, while Millwall manager Neil Harris and Royle Family actor Ralf Little will also get their boots on for a run-out alongside Daniel himself.

Mat Griffin, one of the event organisers, told the Gazette: “We’ve written to more than 500 celebrities.

“The support has ranged from messages to the family, donating items to our auctions, having photographs taken with our event banner, and in the case of Niall Horan, they have gone a step further by recording a video message to help us promote the event.

“Last year’s event was a huge success and we have ensured this year’s event is even bigger with more to see and do for the family.

“We have added the RAF Hurricane Flypast, a fire engine from Hemel Hempstead Green Watch, additional stalls and bigger and better items for the raffle and auctions.”

Tickets are on sale at Hemel Hempstead Town FC, Swinton Insurance in The Marlowes, and Greenacres II. They are also available at www.facebook.com/nik

kiswishes. Tickets cost £5 for adults, and £2.50 for children.