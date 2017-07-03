Hunt bugs and count butterflies at Gadebridge wildlife site

The Friends of Halsey Field are holding a grand opening of the site on Sunday July 16, and they hope many local people will join.

The Friends have been managing the new wildlife site, in Gadebridge, for over two years now, to encourage wild flowers, bees and butterflies to thrive there and provide nesting sites for birds.

Several activities are being organised for the open day to improve understanding about the flora and fauna on the field, including a bug hunt, a butterfly count, and a wild flower identification walk.

All the activities are child friendly and there will be a kids’ poster competition, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will start at 10.30am, with a short speech from the mayor, and end at 4pm. Tea, coffee and biscuits will be served, and there is plenty of room for picnicking. Howevery, there are no toilet facilities on the field.

Access to Halsey Field is by the garages half way along Fennycroft Road.

Walk along the service road, next to the garages, and you will come to the field gate which is locked. Pedestrian access is through a small gate to the right of the main gate.

People are encouraged to arrive on foot unless they have a disabled badge.