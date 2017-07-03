Hundreds visit Berkhamsted technology centre

Hundreds of people attended an open day event at D-Lab Studios in Berkhamsted.

The community resource provides co-working studio spaces, a meeting room and open-access digital making tools such as 3D printers and laser cutters.

On Saturday June 24, town mayor Carol Green and deputy Sue Beardshaw were joined at the Clarence Road depot by local businesses, designers, schools and families. Ceramic 3D printing was on show, alongside laser cutting and and a display of objects showing what is possible with the right tools and creativity. Drone flying and robotic demonstrations took place at the Civic Centre, alongwith a chance to experience a virtual reality world via the Oculus Rift, on loan from Fluxx Ltd.

D-Lab founder David Kirkland said: “It was encouraging to hear so many visitors say how excited they were to have such a resource available in our community.

“Our intention has always been to inspire and enable our community members, both young and old, to embrace our wonderful British tradition of innovation and creativity, something that will be much needed in the post-Brexit years.”