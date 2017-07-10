Hundreds take to the water at Hemel canal day

About 200 people turned up to give canoeing and kayaking a try as part of a fun day on Saturday July 1.

The event took place on the Grand Union Canal at the Sunnyside Rural Trust, giving people of all ages and abilities the opportunity to explore the waterways.

The Canal & River Trust organised the day in partnership with Sport England, the People’s Postcode Lottery and Sunnyside Rural Trust, with the aim of encouraging more people to get involved with sport whilst enjoying a day out on their local canal.

Joe Sammon, of the Canal & River Trust, said: “The Canal & River Trust is delighted to be able to host this activity day.

“It gives people the opportunity to try several water sports that they perhaps may not have had a go at before.

“As a charity, we’re always looking at more ways of getting people out on to the water and the towpath to discover everything your local canal has to offer.”