Hundreds attend ambulance service recruitment day

A recruitment and careers event for Hertfordshire’s ambulance service attracted hundreds of students, with many showing an interest in working for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST).

Visitors to the event at the University of Hertfordshire had the chance to talk to ambulance service staff.

Recruitment co-ordinator Satinder Rupal said: “It was a brilliant day. We were engaging with a mixture of first, second and third year paramedic students.

“We met with more than 140 students and were also accompanied by one of our student paramedics to talk about his experiences.”

