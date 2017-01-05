Hospital meet is Evan-sent

Brave Evan Ball met some of his footballing heroes from Watford FC – plus mascot Harry The Hornet! – when he returned to hospital over the festive period.

Last January Evan was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a rare blood disorder, which meant he has spent the last year having many blood and platelet transfusions while waiting for a suitable bone marrow transplant donor.

And while he is now recovering after a successful transplant from his brother, his time on Watford Hospital’s Starfish Ward inspired his mum Clare’s fundraising efforts.

Clare told the Gazette: “Evan is still in isolation from school, until probably Easter 2017, but apart from a few minor infections, and a few trips to both Watford and Great Ormond Street Hospital, he remains well.

“The Berkhamsted Glee Club I sing with, have raised nearly £30,000 in their fiveyear existence, and all monies are donated to local charities. Our most recent Christmas party raised enough money to split between the Dacorum Women’s Refuge and to buy some portable DVD players for the children on Starfish Ward at Watford Hospital, where Evan spent many, many hours this year.

“When we dropped into hospital last Thursday to deliver them, Evan was lucky enough to meet some of the Watford FC team as they had popped in to see the children.”

To find out more about the Gobstoppers Theatre Arts Glee Club, visit www.gobstopperstheatrearts.com or call 07961 373319.