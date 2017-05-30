Holy heroes in Hemel – Superfan meets his idol

Eight-year old superfan James Dodd, who suffers from a life-limiting condition, had the chance to meet Batman, pose for photos with his idol and even sit inside the Batmobile at a superheroes event at Riverside Shopping Centre.

Hemel was full of heroes and villains for the event on Saturday, May 20.

Stars and cars from TV and movies came to life as caped crusader Batman arrived with his Batmobile, plus Harley Quinn, The Joker and the Gotham City Police car.

Other entertainment included the Knightrider car, the Flintstones car and characters from Suicide Squad.