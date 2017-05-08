Hightown staff get out and about to help

Hightown Housing Association staff have taken part in a range of volunteering projects at charities and organisations across Hemel.

A special morning of activities was offered to staff at the Maylands-based charitable organisation as part of their annual staff conference last month.

Their activities included helping with gardening at the Bury Lodge day centre in Queensway, Hemel, where the DENS charity for single homeless people offers support to those in crisis such as food, clothing and cleaning facilities, as well as advice.

Green fingers were also needed to spruce up the gardens at Hightown’s Young People’s Housing Service in the town, and to tidy the gardens at The Collett School in Lockers Park Lane, for pupils with learning difficulties aged four to 16.

Other hands-on projects included helping prepare the ground for the installation of a new covered outdoor area at the 1st Gadebridge Scouts Group, as well as working with the Canal & River Trust to improve the stretch of canal running through the town.

There was also an opportunity to treat the panel fencing around a birdwatching area on the boardwalk run by The Boxmoor Trust in Westbrook Hay, as well as clearing a path to the birdfeeders.

Indoor activities saw volunteers working on administrative tasks at The Collett School and DENS, and sorting through donations in the town’s Rennie Grove Hospice charity shops.