High note for composer as carols published

The Chipperfield Carols publication was launched at a reception in Chipperfield Village Hall.

The collection contains all the original carols written for the Chipperfield Choral Society by patron and choir member Alan Taylor over the past 10 years.

Publisher Paul Harris is a former pupil of Alan’s at Haberdashers’ Aske Boys’ School, in Elstree, where Alan was director of music for 35 years.

In 1982, Alan was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for his contribution to music and music education.