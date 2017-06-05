Herts Police boss: Terrorists ‘will never succeed’

Herts Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd has offered his own assurances following Saturday’s terror attack in London.

Mr Lloyd, who oversees policing across the county, said: “My thoughts and those of all in the Constabulary and in my office are with the victims of the attacks in London, as they were with the victims of the attacks earlier on in Manchester.

“I also want to pay tribute to the incredible bravery of the emergency services. We say that so often but it is so much the case that it’s the emergency services who are going in when everyone else is running away, and thankfully they acted quickly and went well beyond our expectations of them – as they always do.

“I’d like to reassure people in Hertfordshire that we have no knowledge that there’s likely to be an attack taking place. We’ve got robust measures in place to deal with attacks were they to take place. The likelihood of an attack in Hertfordshire is low.

“But I’d ask you all to be vigilant and if you suspect something or there is something unusual you should contact the police, either on 999 or on the anti-terrorist hotline which is 0800 789 321.

“These are cowardly attacks on defenceless people and they will never succeed.”