Herts fire service given glowing report by other firefighters

Hertfordshire’s fire and rescue service has been rated as “effective and efficient” in a recent appraisal.

The service, which is run by Herts County Council, was inspected by a team of senior fire officers from other parts of the country.

The report highlighted:

> A strong culture of working with partners;

> A commitment to training and developing staff;

> The benefits of the 2011 merger of fire service with trading standards to form a single community protection directorate;

> The broad role firefighters play supporting a range of health, youth and community programmes.

The report also found some areas for improvement including the ICT systems, succession planning and the age of some buildings.

Councillor Richard Thake, cabinet member for community safety, said: “It’s clear that the fire service’s position as an integral part of the county council is helping us deliver real benefits.”

Read the full report at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/fire