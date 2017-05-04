Hertfordshire Police reveal new online methods to report crime

Herts Constabulary have set up a new online system for reporting non-urgent crimes.

The force first trialled the scheme in January, and have decided to make it permanent.

The site is accessed via www.contacthertspolice.uk and works on desktop and mobile devices.

A dedicated mobile phone app will be launched later this year.

The system is designed for a large number of non-urgent crimes.

Although road accidents and road traffic offences are currently not able to be reported there are plans to allow this in future updates.

Police and crime commissioner David Lloyd said: “This will make it easier to contact our officers whilst prioritising emergency calls. Even more online services will become available in the near-future, enabling greater choice and this is to be welcomed.”

A video showing how to access and use the new system can be seen on Hertfordshire Police’s Facebook and YouTube channels.