Hertfordshire family charity’s double award success

Family and children’s support charity Home-Start Herts picked up two awards at the Inspiring Herts awards event run by Herts Chamber of Commerce this month.

Home-Start collected the community champion award, which recognises the achievements of an individual or organisation that has made a significant impact in their local community defining the values through volunteering.

And it was also handed the social enterprise award, recognising those achieving the greatest impact while demonstrating excellence in all aspects of enterprise, from innovation, staff engagement and customer focus to growth, leadership and financial performance.

Home-Start Hertfordhsire was formed in April 2016, when six individual schemes across the county merged, following swingeing cuts to their funding.

But in just over a year, the charity have gone on to support over 600 families, including approximately 1,000 children.

Home-Start CEO Lara Norris said: “This wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and hard work of all our staff and volunteers, we are so proud of them.

“We would have loved for them to be here with us tonight, but obviously that wasn’t possible, so instead we wore a scarf, every star on the scarf had the name of a volunteer or member of staff on it.”