Hertfordshire based ex of TV star Ferne McCann guilty of nightclub acid attack

The Hertfordshire based former boyfriend of a reality TV show star has been found guilty of a nightclub acid attack.

Arthur Collins, 25, was found guilty today (November 13) at Wood Green Crown Court of five counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and nine counts of assault causing ABH.

Collins, who lives near the Hemel Hempstead area in Broxbourne, is the former boyfriend of Ferne McCann, best known for her appearances on The Only Way is Essex and I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Collins threw acid from a container into the face of a man he was arguing with in the Mangle club in Dalston on April 17. He threw acid two more times in quick succession. Seventeen people suffered serious injuries, some of which were seriously disfiguring.

Collins later claimed he did not know the container held a corrosive substance, but the prosecution was able to prove he had warned his mother in a text message 10 days earlier to “mind that little hand wash in my car acid”.

In court he claimed he was referring to his hair restorer but this was dismissed by the jury.

Lily Saw from the CPS London said:“Our prosecution proved this acid attack was no accident. Arthur Collins went to a nightclub with a container which he knew contained strong acid, and was willing to use it.

“Acid can be as much of a weapon as a knife with equally damaging consequences, and many of the victims of this attack suffered very serious injuries.

“There is understandable concern about this issue, and these convictions show that those who choose to use acid as a weapon can expect to face very serious criminal charges.”

Collins will be sentenced on December 19 at Wood Green Crown Court.

Andre Phoenix, 21, a mixed martial arts fighter who stood co-accused alongside Collins, was cleared of all charges by a jury after nearly nine hours of deliberations.