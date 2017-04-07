Hertfordshire ambulance team celebrate 30 years of service

A group of staff at the region’s ambulance service gathered to celebrate 30 years’ service together, amounting to more than 330 combined years.

The 11 loyal servants of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) celebrated their remarkable achievement last week (Friday March 31) at the west Hertfordshire station in Hemel Hempstead, and reminisced about the ‘old days’ over coffee and cake.

Senior paramedic Tracy Woods, who started 30 years ago that very day, said: “Looking back, it does feel like it has gone very quickly, but that’s because I’ve enjoyed my time.”

Following the celebratory coffee, senior locality manager Dave Wright was on hand to present the group with certificates. He said: “It’s a fantastic achievement by all, to provide a duty of care to the people of Hertfordshire for such a long time is a testament to their character, they should all be extremely proud.”

Among those who also joined at that time included deputy director for service delivery Dave Fountain, who added: “It is great to see the old teams back together, it’s been an amazing service together with these people, I’m extremely proud.”

Others who celebrated the milestones were: Emergency care practitioners John McCusker and Jane Ostler; duty locality officers Barry England, James Wood, and Kevin Wright; senior paramedics Candida Tillson, Richard Griffiths and Stan Brewster; and senior emergency medical technician Andrew Palmer.