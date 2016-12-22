Hero police dog’s arresting return

You can’t keep a good dog down – and when it comes to crime-fighting police dog Finn that goes double.

It is just one week since the Gazette reported how PD Finn had returned to work with Herts Police, having completed ten weeks of recuperation after he was stabbed in the line of duty.

But alongside his handler PC Dave Wardell, Finn has settled back into his job and has already got their first collar.

Seven-year-old Finn and PC Wardell, who were both injured during an incident in Stevenage back in early October, were called last Tuesday (December 20) around 9.30pm after a vehicle allegedly failed to stop for local officers.

The vehicle, a black Vauxhall Mokka, was then involved in a collision with a parked vehicle but the driver was not found at the scene in Elstree.

PD Finn was deployed to track from the car and began to lead PC Wardell across fields and into a wooded area.

Around 20 minutes later, a person was located by Finn in an outbuilding and subsequently detained in connection with the incident.

A 30-year-old man from Borehamwood remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving other than in accordance with a driving licence.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Herts Police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 822 of December 20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.