Hemel woman braves the shave for children’s hospice

A Hemel Hempstead woman has braved the clippers and shaved her head to raise funds for a children’s hospice.

Debbie Farraway, aged 55, faced the chop on Saturday, May 20, at Lavish Hair & Beauty, in Lawn Lane.

Originally hoping to raise £400 for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in the East Midlands, Debbie has already exceeded her target, with more than £700 raised so far.

Debbie, who took on the challenge in memory of her father, Peter, and her best friend, Chris, who both died of cancer, said: “It is so hard to watch someone you love deteriorating and I still miss them every day.

“I have lived in the East Midlands and I had the pleasure of spending some time at Rainbows when I worked for Opus Energy and I was truly humbled.

“The people who work there are so compassionate and driven. I was so impressed with the centre and the facilities there and I just wanted to do a little something to help.”

Before going under the clippers, Debbie added: “This is a big thing for me, I am 55 and have always had hair. I’m going to be pushing work colleagues friends to support me.

“I am not going to be a pretty baldie but I am doing this by choice. So many others do not have this option.

“I’m going to be proud and happy that I have raised money for such a deserving cause.”

Rainbows community fundraiser Jess Dixon said: “I would like to thank Debbie for her kindness in supporting Rainbows – and commend her for her bravery!

“She is doing a wonderful thing raising funds to help us run the hospice. Fundraising efforts are vital to keep our work going and to keep being there for all the people who need us.”

To support Debbie, visit www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/Debbie-Farraway