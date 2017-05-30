Hemel teenager in running for award

A Hemel teenager who looks after his sick dad and volunteers in charity shops is in the running for an award.

Colin Junior Knight, 16, has been nominated for the Affinity Water Young People of the Year awards or YOPEYs – Oscars for young people who ‘give to others’.

The annual contest has over £1,000 to be won by young positive role models.

Colin Junior, who is in the first year of a multi-skills course at West Herts College, has been living for the past year with his father, who has arthritis, a heart condition and mental ill health.

As well as cooking, cleaning and shopping for his dad, Colin Junior gives emotional support, accompanies his dad to the doctor and hospital appointments and helps him with paperwork.

He also volunteers at Willow charity shop in Hemel High Street and Keech in Adeyfield in his spare time.

Colin Junior was nominated by Marie Freeman, a support advisor with Hertfordshire Young Carers.

Do you know somebody who deserves the title Young Person of the Year?

To nominate someone, log on to yopey.org

Entries close on July 31.