Hemel student ‘refused lift by Uber cab’

A blind student was treated like a “second class citizen” by an Uber driver who refused to let him travel with his assistance dog.

When Colin Perreira tried to use the firm on Saturday evening he was given conflicting answers by the driver, who left him to travel home by bus.

Mr Perreira, who lives in Leverstock Green, said: “I went up to the window – he said I couldn’t take my dog Sid.

“First he said it was on religious grounds, and I explained that was against the law.

“Then he told me he still wouldn’t take us, and said his kids get in the back of the car and Sid’s hairs would get on them.

“I felt like I was being treated as a second class citizen.”

The failed journey took place on Saturday evening (June 4) when Mr Perreira was at Halfords in Apsley with his cousin.

Mr Perreira, who is a student at the University of Plymouth and is registered blind, said this was not the first time had experienced this issue with Uber.

An Uber spokesman said: “It’s totally unacceptable for drivers to refuse to take a guide dog and we are investigating this report.

“Licensed private-hire drivers must carry service animals in their vehicle and we remind all drivers of this legal obligation before they start using the Uber app.

“Any driver who is found to have refused to take a service animal will permanently lose access to the Uber app.”