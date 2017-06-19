Hemel school closes because of gas leak

Adeyfield School will be closed on Tuesday because of a gas leak.

The problem was discovered this afternoon (Monday, June 19) with the National Grid now on site. Staff say that there is no health risk to staff or students, but the issue means they will not be able to provide hot water or food.

Adeyfield will be open for GCSE and A Level exams, but Year 10 internal exams are postponed.

In addition those students due to go to St Albans Girls’ School tomorrow have been told that this activity will continue as planned, and that students need to be at school in school uniform at 8am.

Deputy headteacher Karen Howard said: “There’s no threat to anybody’s personal safety, and we are hopeful everything will be back to normal on Wednesday.”

Adeyfield School can be contacted on 01442 406020.