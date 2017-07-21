Hemel’s Repair Shed runs out of space

The Repair Shed is running out of space and needs bigger premises.

Set up in 2014, the Repair Shed provides a supportive environment in which mainly older men can make things, do repairs, share skills and learn new ones.

Currently based at the Hemel Food Garden, it has an ever-growing order book for a variety of products, mainly made from discarded pallets or offcuts.

The Shed, which is equipped with donated tools and a workbench, opens from 10am to 3pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Run by volunteers, it has over 25 members.

The Shed has now become a victim of its own success, and is being hampered by lack of space at its current premises.

It currently occupies about 330sq ft in a workshop and another 200sq ft of container storage but it is difficult to accommodate all the different skills in this small area.

The Shed is now seeking larger premises, preferably in the Hemel area, with enough space to allow it to expand.

Members are appealing to any local businesses which might have an unused area of over 500sq ft within their site that they could use.

To find out more, contact Cindy Withey at Connect Dacorum on 01442 228216.