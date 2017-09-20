Hemel poet unveils his new book of rhymes for children

Success is nothing to be scared of – except perhaps for local poet George Stanworth who has his latest book of children’s poems coming out.

Because George’s new tome Don’t Trick Or Treat A Lion is a collection of Halloween-themed poetry.

And the 42-year-old from Gadebridge reckons the book is ideal for children from ages six to 14.

George told the Gazette: “I really enjoy the creative process of writing poems and I hope that comes across when children read them.

“I like making people laugh – I normally start by seeing if I can make myself laugh – and I’ve got a six-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old stepson so I’ll also see what they like and take it from there.”

George first started writing poetry at school, and was first published in his university newspaper.

Since then he has had six books published, as well as several e-books, with his works varying from haiku to children’s verse, and poems about love and snooker.

He said: “Don’t Trick Or Treat A Lion has 30 poems, and it’s enjoyable having all the themed poems together.

“There are one or two which could be scary for three-year-old readers, but it’s mainly a mixture of silly images about witches, lines about skeletons, and poems about pumpkins – things like that.”

George Stanworth will be doing a signing of Don’t Trick Or Treat A Lion at Tiki’s Café in Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead, on Saturday, October 14, from 12-2pm.

There will be 10 free Halloween goodie bags for the first 10 people to buy one of the books.

The book costs £5, and is available at the signing, online, and from all good retailers.

You can also find out more about George at www.george.stanworth.co.uk